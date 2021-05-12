Rankin, Strang to provide COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. Wednesday

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang are scheduled to hold a live COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

New daily cases were still in the triple digits on Tuesday, with 118 new cases reported, but with more recoveries than new cases, the province's active caseload dropped for the first time in several weeks.

As of Tuesday, Nova Scotia had 1,591 known active cases of the coronavirus, down from the previous day's 1,655.

There were 64 people in hospital, including 10 in intensive care.

Resumption of low-risk exposure notifications

Nova Scotia's health authority announced Tuesday that Public Health would resume its practice of issuing low-risk exposure notifications.

"If at these low-risk locations, such as retail and grocery stores, it is recommended that those present during the date and time listed get tested," said a news release.

"Unless you have symptoms, you do not need to self-isolate. Public Health strongly encourages all Nova Scotians to regularly get tested for COVID-19."

Sailor Second Class Hannah Angel directs residents as they arrive for asymptomatic COVID-19 testing at the Canada Games Centre in Halifax on April 28. (Andrew Vaughah/The Canadian Press)

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported two new cases on Tuesday. There were 136 active cases. Eleven people were hospitalized, including four in intensive care

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 15 new cases on Tuesday for a total of 77 active cases.

P.E.I. announced one new case Monday and had nine active cases.

