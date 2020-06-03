1 new case of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia

One new case of COVID-19 was identified in Nova Scotia through 639 tests done on Tuesday.

So far, 993 people out of 1,058 infected people have recovered from the virus and 60 people have died. Three people are in hospital, including one person in the intensive care unit.

Based on the latest data, there appears to only be five active cases of the virus remaining in the province. But Nova Scotia Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang has said there may be delays that result in the data not reconciling, although the province has said it is working to improve this.

Northwood Halifax is the only long-term care facility in the province that still has active cases of COVID-19: three residents and two staff members.

Strang and Premier Stephen McNeil are scheduled to provide an update on the virus at 3 p.m. AT on Wednesday. CBC News will carry a live stream of the broadcast in this story.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 map for Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

Updated symptoms list

The list of COVID-19 symptoms recently expanded. People with one or more of the following updated list of symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause

