As COVID-19 cases in N.S. long-term care homes hit zero, province to resume visiting

People with loved ones at Nova Scotia's long-term care homes will be allowed to visit again starting Monday, June 15.

On Wednesday, the province announced there were no longer any active cases of COVID-19 at any of Nova Scotia's long-term care homes. But there are restrictions: visits must be held outdoors and people must keep two metres apart.

"I know this is not exactly what you were hoping for and we know you're craving that long-awaited hug [but] we're not there yet," Premier Stephen McNeil said at a press briefing.

"But sitting in the fresh air in a visit with your loved one is a good first step."

Even though visits can resume June 15, not all facilities may be ready to accept visitors by that time. It will ultimately be up to each individual facility to determine when visits can resume.

5 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

The province also started remaining tracking active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

According to the province's data website, there are five known active cases remaining in Nova Scotia. The province also reported no new cases or deaths on Wednesday.

A news release said data on the website has now been reconciled so all information comes from a single source.

The update has changed some some data points. For example, the total number of cases increased by one additional case to reflect a Nova Scotian who tested positive for COVID-19 but is not currently in the province and was not tested here.

The category formerly known as "recovered" has been renamed "resolved" to "more accurately account for all COVID-19 cases whose investigations are considered completed and closed by public health," the news release said.

Finally, the total number of cases by location is now based on the Nova Scotia Health Authority zone of the infected person's individual residence, not where their sample was taken for testing.

Premier Stephen McNeil at the COVID-19 press briefing on Wednesday, June 10. (CBC)

"We have resolved all the discrepancies that people have been pointing out in the last number of days," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health.

Strang said visits can only happen in designated areas determined by the long-term care home. He said only two people can visit a resident at one time.

Visitors will be asked if they have any of the symptoms for COVID-19. Anybody who says yes to having any of those symptoms will be asked to not visit until they've "gone through appropriate further screening and testing if necessary."

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 map for Wednesday, June 10. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

Visitors will be asked to wear a non-medical mask. The date, time and contact of the visitors will also be tracked to help public health if the cases appear again.

To date, 994 cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved. There are also only two patients left in hospital, both in the intensive care unit.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 691 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday. There have been 1,061 positive tests and 46,668 negative tests so far.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

