Nova Scotia reports 32 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, total is now 549

The number of cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia rose to 549 on Wednesday, after 32 new positive tests were announced.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 855 tests on Tuesday and is operating 24 hours. So far, there have been 17,419 negative tests.

Most cases are connected to travel or a known case, but there is community spread.

Nine people are hospitalized because of COVID-19, while four of them are in the intensive care unit.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Nova Scotia's chief medical officer, Dr. Robert Strang, are scheduled to provide an update on the virus at 3 p.m. AT. CBC News will be sharing the live stream of the press conference.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 map for Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (Province of Nova Scotia)

The province recently expanded the list of symptoms being screened for COVID-19. They are:

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

Anyone with two or more of those symptoms should visit 811's website for a self-assessment questionnaire to determine if 811 should be called for further assessment.

