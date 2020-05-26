1 death, 2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia

One woman has died and two more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, the province announced Tuesday.

The woman was in her 80s with underlying health conditions. She was not a long-term care home resident. She lived in the Nova Scotia Health Authority's central zone, which includes the areas of Halifax, the Eastern Shore and West Hants.

To date, 59 people in Nova Scotia have died from COVID-19.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, will provide an update today at 3 p.m. AT.

17 known active cases

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 573 Nova Scotia tests on May 25.

To date, Nova Scotia has 38,999 negative test results and 1,052 positive COVID-19 test results.

It's unclear why the confirmed number of cases isn't 1,053 given it was 1,051 on Monday, but the province said Strang will speak to this at today's update.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 map for Tuesday, May 26. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

One licensed long-term care home in Nova Scotia, Northwood, has 15 active cases of COVID-19 — 11 residents and four staff.

In the province, there are 17 active cases. Seven people are in hospital because of COVID-19, including three who are in the intensive care unit.

COVID-19 symptom list expands

The list of COVID-19 symptoms recently expanded. People with one or more of the following updated list of symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

