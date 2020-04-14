43 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia; total surpasses 500

Nova Scotia announced 43 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 517.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 1,476 Nova Scotia tests on Monday.

Confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

There have now been 16,755 negative tests in Nova Scotia.

This map shows the breakdown of known COVID-19 cases by health zone as of Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (Province of Nova Scotia)

So far, 124 people have recovered from the virus.

Ten people remain in hospital due to the virus, with four in intensive care.

On Monday, the province's third death was reported as a man from the Halifax area who died due to complications from COVID-19.

Admiral Long Term Care Centre in Dartmouth has confirmed the man was one of its residents, and that he had died in its COVID-19 isolation unit.

The province said it's is now more important than ever for Nova Scotians to strictly follow public health orders: practise good hygiene, maintain a physical distance of two metres from others and stay at home as much as possible.

More to come.

