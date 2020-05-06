3 more COVID-19 deaths at Northwood bring total to 38 at the long-term care home

Three more COVID-19 deaths at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax brought the province's death count from the virus to 44 on Thursday.

So far, 38 people at Northwood have died from COVID-19.

"We're doing everything we can to bring the situation at Northwood under control," Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said in a statement on Thursday.

"Our number one concern is responding to this unprecedented public health emergency has always been, and continues to be, the safety and well-being of everyone."

There are three licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia, including Northwood, with cases of COVID-19. Northwood has 156 residents and 46 staff with active cases of the virus. The other two facilities each have one staff member with an active case of COVID-19.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 map for Thursday, May 7, 2020. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

To date, Nova Scotia has 1,007 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Nine of the latest cases were reported on Thursday.

People with confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. Five people are in hospital because of COVID-19 and two of them are in intensive care. So far, 708 people have recovered.

Nova Scotia has had 32,289 negative test results of the virus so far.

The QEII Microbiology lab completed 875 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday.

Symptoms

The following is a list of symptoms for COVID-19:

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

Anyone with two or more of those symptoms should visit 811's website for a self-assessment questionnaire to determine if 811 should be called for further assessment.

