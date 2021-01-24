1 new case of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia Sunday

Nova Scotia had a single new case of COVID-19 to report Sunday along with two recoveries, bringing the total of known active cases to 19.

The new case is in the central health zone and is a student at Dalhousie University. According to a provincial news release, the student lives off campus, is from Nova Scotia and is self-isolating. Public health is investigating.

In the news release, Premier Stephen McNeil is quoted saying the low number of cases is encouraging, "but we are seeing that some of the recent cases are more complex than others."

"It's another reminder that we need to stay vigilant to contain the virus — limit our social contacts, keep a social distance, wear a mask, stay home if feeling unwell and follow all the other public health measures," McNeil said.

Restrictions easing Monday

Starting Monday, sports teams will be able to play games, but with limits on travel and spectators, and there can be no games or tournaments involving teams that would not regularly play against each other. Art and theatre performances can take place without an audience.

The province will also allow residents of adult service centres and regional rehabilitation centres to start volunteering and working in the community again.

Also starting Monday, mental health and addictions support groups can meet in groups of 25, up from 10, with physical distancing.

Drop-in testing in Wolfville

Late Friday, Nova Scotia's health authority said it would hold a pop-up testing clinic in Wolfville this weekend after an Acadia University student tested positive for COVID-19.

The student tested positive after completing their 14-day self-isolation. They are self-isolating again, but did attend class Jan. 18-20.

Drop-in testing will be available at the Acadia Festival Theatre on Sunday until 5 p.m.

Individuals may visit the clinic if they have no symptoms of COVID-19, are not a close contact of a person with the virus and are not isolating because of travel outside of Nova Scotia, P.E.I. or Newfoundland and Labrador.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Sunday. The province has five active cases and one person is in hospital with the virus.

New Brunswick reported 20 new cases on Sunday for a total of 334 active cases. Five people are being treated in hospital, two in intensive care.

P.E.I. reported two new cases on Tuesday, one related to travel. The other is a close contact of a previously reported case. As of Tuesday, the province had seven active cases.

