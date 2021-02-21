1 new case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia Sunday

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the active case count to 19.

The province's health authority completed 1,698 tests on Saturday and found one case in the eastern health zone, which is attributed to travel outside the province. The person is self-isolating.

One person in Nova Scotia is hospitalized and in intensive care related to COVID-19.

New possible exposures

Public health officials announced four new potential COVID-19 exposures in the Halifax area late Saturday.

Anyone who worked at or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times should book a COVID-19 test on the self-assessment website or by contacting 811, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Pro Skateboards & Snowboards at 6451 Quinpool Rd. on Feb. 19 between 2-3:15 p.m. Anyone exposed to the virus at this location may develop symptoms up to, and including, March 5.

Black Market Boutique at 1545 Grafton St. on Feb. 19 between 10:30-11:40 a.m. Anyone exposed to the virus at this location may develop symptoms up to, and including, March 5.

Dollarama at 5657 Spring Garden Rd in the Park Lane Mall on Feb. 18 between 2-3:30 p.m. Anyone exposed to the virus at this location may develop symptoms up to, and including, March 4.

Sobeys at 1120 Queen St. on Feb. 16 between 12:30-1:50 p.m. Anyone exposed to the virus at this location may develop symptoms up to, and including, March 2.

Individuals who were at those locations during the listed times do not have to self-isolate while they await test results, unless they have symptoms of COVID-19.

A full list of potential COVID-19 exposures is maintained here.

Testing in Beaver Bank, New Minas

The province has ramped up testing in both Beaver Bank and New Minas, where cases with unknown sources have occurred.

A mobile testing unit has opened in Beaver Bank this weekend. People can drop in or make an appointment online for Sunday, Feb. 21 at the Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre at 1583 Beaver Bank Rd, until 6 p.m.

Rapid testing is also happening in New Minas. Testing is available Sunday, Feb. 21 at the New Minas Fire Department at 6 Jones Rd. until 5:30 p.m.

More information about how to get tested for COVID-19 in Nova Scotia is available here.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, is shown at a COVID-19 briefing earlier this month. (Communications Nova Scotia)

Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, has said many recent cases in Nova Scotia are presenting as mild, cold-like flu symptoms.

"So that runny nose or tickle in your throat is not something that can be ignored," he said. "You may not think it's COVID-19, but you need to get tested to prevent any potential spread of COVID."

He has been encouraging people to get asymptomatic testing, especially if they have a large number of close contacts because of work or social activities. In Sunday's news release he expressed thanks to those who have been making use of the testing opportunities around the province.

"When you get a COVID-19 test, you are making a difference. You are protecting your loved ones, your community and preventing the spread of COVID-19," Strang said.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported one new death and four new cases on Sunday. There are 87 known active cases, with two in hospital, one of those in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 38 new cases Saturday, bringing the province to 434 known active cases.

P.E.I. reported one new case on Thursday. There are two active cases on the Island.

