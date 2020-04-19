2 more COVID-19 deaths in Nova Scotia as cases rise to 675

Two more people in Nova Scotia have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to nine.

The two deaths announced by the province on Sunday were residents of the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax.

A total of five people from Northwood have died from the virus so far.

According to Unifor, the union that represents workers at Northwood, the site is moving about 20 residents to a hotel.

Linda MacNeil, Atlantic regional director for Unifor, said the move gives the facility the chance to do further cleaning and also helps resolve some staffing issues the site is facing.

Double rooms turned into single rooms

Some double rooms will be changed to singles, which should also help efforts to contain spread of the disease, MacNeil said in telephone interview.

On Saturday, MacNeil said her union has been asked by the province to find more workers to help at Northwood.

Unifor, along with CUPE, the Nova Scotia Nurses' Union and Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union have put out calls for volunteers to work at Northwood as part of a good neighbours agreement the unions have with the provincial government.

Unions say anyone going into the site will be provided with necessary personal protective equipment.

MacNeil said it's been an overwhelming time for staff at Northwood.

"You're trying to do the best you can with what you have and you care for your residents. So it's extremely stressful," she said.

"I bow to them because without them, where would those residents be? It's very stressful, but they know this is for the residents and they care deeply for them. Essentially, when you work in those facilities, they're like family. So you want to treat them as such."

Cases in long-term care homes approach 150

Two other people who died were residents at other long-term care facilities.

As of Saturday, the province said there were eight long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, including 93 residents and 54 staff.

Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia rose to 675 on Sunday with 26 new positive test results.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 856 Nova Scotia tests on Saturday. There have been 21,120 negative test results so far.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang will be providing at update at 3 p.m. AT. CBC News will carry the livestream in this story.

There are eleven people in hospital, with four people in the intensive care unit. The province lists 200 people as recovered.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority COVID-19 Map for Sunday, April 19, 2020. (Province of Nova Scotia)

Symptoms to look for

The province recently expanded the list of symptoms being screened for COVID-19. They are:

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

Anyone with two or more of those symptoms should visit 811's website for a self-assessment questionnaire to determine if 811 should be called for further assessment.

