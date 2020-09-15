Tuesday marks 8 days with no new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia has gone eight days without reporting any new cases of COVID-19.

The provincial labs completed 866 tests on Monday, yielding zero positive results, according to a news release Tuesday from the Department of Health.

There remains one active case of the virus being monitored by Public Health.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported one new case on Monday and has three active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Monday and has two active cases.

P.E.I. reported no new cases and eight active cases as of Friday.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should go to this website to see if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the 811 website:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

MORE TOP STORIES