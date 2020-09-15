Skip to Main Content
Tuesday marks 8 days with no new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia did not report any new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday for the eighth straight day.

Provincial labs completed 866 tests Monday

The last new case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia was reported on Sept. 7. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

The provincial labs completed 866 tests on Monday, yielding zero positive results, according to a news release Tuesday from the Department of Health.

There remains one active case of the virus being monitored by Public Health.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

  • New Brunswick reported one new case on Monday and has three active cases.
  • Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Monday and has two active cases.
  • P.E.I. reported no new cases and eight active cases as of Friday.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should go to this website to see if they should call 811 for further assessment:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the 811 website:

  • Sore throat.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.
