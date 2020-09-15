Tuesday marks 8 days with no new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia did not report any new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday for the eighth straight day.
Provincial labs completed 866 tests Monday
Nova Scotia has gone eight days without reporting any new cases of COVID-19.
The provincial labs completed 866 tests on Monday, yielding zero positive results, according to a news release Tuesday from the Department of Health.
There remains one active case of the virus being monitored by Public Health.
The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:
- New Brunswick reported one new case on Monday and has three active cases.
- Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Monday and has two active cases.
- P.E.I. reported no new cases and eight active cases as of Friday.
Symptoms
Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should go to this website to see if they should call 811 for further assessment:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the 811 website:
- Sore throat.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.
