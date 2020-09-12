Another out-of-province student gets $1K fine for not self-isolating

Nova Scotia RCMP have fined another university student for failing to self-isolate after entering the province from outside the Atlantic bubble.

RCMP say in a news release Saturday morning that a student in Wolfville, N.S., faces a $1,000 fine for violating the Health Protection Act. The fine stems from a complaint to Kings District RCMP on Sept. 10, police say.

At least five other university students have been fined by Nova Scotia RCMP for failing to self-isolate since they started returning to the province last month for the fall semester.

On Friday, Université Sainte-Anne expelled a student who was infected with COVID-19 and did not self-isolate after arriving in the province.

One known active case

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday after completing 951 tests.

The province is now counting one active case of the virus.

It's the fifth day in a row without any new cases discovered through provincial testing, although on Friday the government said it was managing and investigating a case of COVID-19 that had entered Nova Scotia, but was identified in another province. The province is not including that case in its tally of active cases.

Since March, the province has had 1,086 cases of COVID-19 and 65 deaths.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported no new cases and two active cases Saturday. One new case was reported on Thursday, but that person is a New Brunswick resident currently in Quebec.

P.E.I. reported no new cases and eight active cases Friday.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases and one active case Friday.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should go to this website to see if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the 811 website:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

