1 more death, 3 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

Some services are reopening in Nova Scotia as the province reported its 47th COVID-19 death on Saturday.

The latest death was reported at the Northwood long-term care home in Hailfax, where a total of 41 people have died from the virus.

There are 157 residents and 31 staff with active cases at Northwood. One other long-term care facility in the province has an active case of the virus affecting a staff member.

Nova Scotia reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

There has been a total of 1,011 cases in Nova Scotia, but 743 of those cases have resulted in a recovery. Seven people are in hospital, but only two of them are in intensive care.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 598 Nova Scotia tests on Friday. The province has reported 33,190 negative test results.

Pet adoptions, midwifery

The Nova Scotia SPCA announced on Saturday it would be offering pet adoptions by appointment only beginning this Tuesday.

Each shelter will have up to five appointments scheduled per day available to people who complete an online adoption form.

"We want to keep staff, animals and adopters safe during this difficult time," Sandra Flemming, the organization's provincial director of animal care said in a news release.

The IWK Health Centre also resumed its home-based midwifery services on Friday. Home-based services by the Nova Scotia Health Authority midwifery team will start next week.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 map for Saturday, May 9. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

The following is a list of symptoms for COVID-19:

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

Anyone with two or more of those symptoms should visit 811's website for a self-assessment questionnaire to determine if 811 should be called for further assessment.

