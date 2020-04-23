2 more COVID-19 deaths in N.S., but number of new cases drops to 4

Nova Scotia reported two more deaths from COVID-19 and both occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax.

So far, 31 people in the province have died from the virus.

However, the number of new cases reported by the province dropped to four, bringing the total number of positive cases to 963. To date, 609 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Twelve people are in hospital with the virus, three in intensive care.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 866 Nova Scotia tests on Friday. To date, there have been 29,406 negative test results.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 map for Saturday, May 2, 2020. (Province of Nova Scotia)

As of Friday, the province said there are 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19 affecting 239 residents and 109 staff.

Northwood released its COVID-19 numbers on Saturday and they're slightly different from the numbers released by the province. Previously, Northwood explained this is because it uses data from later in the day.

Six more cases of COVID-19 were reported at Northwood on Saturday, bringing the facility's total to 305.

Twenty-five of Nova Scotia's 31 COVID-19 deaths are from Northwood.

So far,16 residents and 18 employees have recovered from the virus.

Six more cases of COVID-19 were reported at Northwood on Saturday, bringing the facility's total up to 305. (Robert Guertin/CBC)

On Friday, the province lifted some public health restrictions related to COVID-19.

While people are now able to enjoy many provincial and municipal parks, physical distancing rules and a maximum gathering of five people or fewer from the same household still apply.

The province released a list of provincial park campground and beaches that are closed.

(Province of Nova Scotia )

Some parks remain closed because they had been scheduled to reopen later in the year.

Mayor Carolyn Bolivar-Getson of the Municipality of the District of Lunenburg said she was surprised when the province made its announcement about parks. She's concerned people will show up to parks in her area that are still closed until May 16.

"We need to get our park staff back to work and give them the opportunity to check the park and make sure they're safe to be used," Bolivar-Getson said.

"We have a lot of parks, so it does take a little bit of time ... we have uprooted trees, we have washed out trails, we have debris that needs to be cleaned up before we open our parks and we need to do it in a safe manner."

The following is a list of symptoms for COVID-19:

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

Anyone with two or more of those symptoms should visit 811's website for a self-assessment questionnaire to determine if 811 should be called for further assessment.

