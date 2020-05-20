11 days, no new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia

For the 11th day in a row, Nova Scotia has reported no new cases of COVID-19.

There is still only one known active case remaining in the province. That person is in hospital.

"While we've been able to loosen restrictions, it is important that everyone remains vigilant about following the public health protocols," Premier Stephen McNeil said in a news release.

It's been two weeks since the province started reopening on June 5.

On Friday, the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 472 Nova Scotia tests.

Nova Scotia has reported 50,825 negative test results, 1,061 positive cases, 998 resolved cases and 62 deaths.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 map for Saturday, June 20. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

