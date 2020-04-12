No new cases of COVID-19 detected in N.S. for 2nd day in a row

Nova Scotia has reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row.

There are currently only three known active cases in the province.

On Friday, the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 358 Nova Scotia tests.

To date, Nova Scotia has 54,685 negative test results, 1,064 positive COVID-19 cases, 998 resolved cases and 63 deaths.

Two people who previously tested positive for COVID-19 are still in hospital receiving treatment, although their cases are among the resolved.

On Friday, the Atlantic Canada bubble opened and allowed people in the region to travel within it without needing to self-isolate for 14 days.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 map for Saturday, July 4, 2020. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

MORE TOP STORIES