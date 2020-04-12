No new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia

No new cases of COVID-19 were detected in Nova Scotia based on testing done on Friday, when the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 521 tests for the province.

There are three known active cases of COVID-19, but none at any of Nova Scotia's licensed long-term care homes.

Nova Scotia has reported 56,976 negative test results, 1,066 positive COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths and 1,000 cases that are now considered to be resolved.

One person is in hospital because of COVID-19, even though that case is considered resolved.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 map for Saturday, July 11, 2020. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website.

Fever (i.e. chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause.

The province says it's important for residents to strictly adhere to the public health order and directives, including practising good handwashing and other hygiene steps, maintaining a physical distance when and where required.

It also says wearing a non-medical mask is strongly recommended when physical distancing is difficult.

