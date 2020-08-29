No new COVID-19 cases reported in N.S. on Saturday

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nova Scotia on Saturday.

The latest data is based on results from the QEII's microbiology lab on Friday, when it completed 771 Nova Scotia tests.

There are five known active cases in the province, but none of the people who are sick are in hospital.

Of the 1,083 positive Nova Scotia cases, 1,013 are now considered to be resolved. COVID-19 has also resulted in 65 deaths in the province.

To date, Nova Scotia has 74,498 negative test results.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick has six active cases but reported no new cases on Saturday.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case of COVID-19 on Friday.

P.E.I. had three active cases as of Wednesday.

Symptoms

Anyone with the following symptoms of COVID-19 should go to this website to see if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

