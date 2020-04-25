6 more people die of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

Six more people have died of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, bringing the provincial death toll up to 22 as of Saturday.

Five of the most recent deaths were at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax.

The other death was a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions in the Nova Scotia Health Authority's western zone, which includes Annapolis Valley, the South Shore and the southwest region of the province. The man was not a resident of a long-term care home.

"Our province is experiencing a tremendous amount of pain right now. Our thoughts are with everyone who has lost a loved one from this virus," Premier Stephen McNeil said in a statement on Saturday.

"We stand together to grieve those who have died and to support those who are in mourning."

The province announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total to 865. Eleven people are in hospital with the virus, three in intensive care.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 map for Saturday, April 25, 2020. (Province of Nova Scotia)

The QEII Health Science Centre's Microbiology lab completed 965 tests on Friday. To date, Nova Scotia has 25,119 negative test results.

As of Friday, there were 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors facilities in Nova Scotia with COVID-19, involving 191 residents and 90 staff.

Northwood announced in an update Saturday that it had 10 new cases at its facility involving two residents and eight staff members.

A total of 16 people from the facility have died of COVID-19 and three people have recovered.

Symptoms to look for

The province expanded the list of symptoms being screened for COVID-19. They are:

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

Anyone with two or more of those symptoms should visit 811's website for a self-assessment questionnaire to determine if 811 should be called for further assessment.

More support coming for fish and seafood sector

On Saturday, the federal government pledged $62.5 million for Canada fish and seafood sector.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said people who work in fish and seafood processing plants across the country are playing a crucial role when it comes to putting food on the table.

"This funding will help ensure that they can safely continue their important work," Trudeau said in a statement.

Trudeau said the money will allow processors to buy personal protective equipment for workers, adapt to health protocols and support other physical distancing measures.

