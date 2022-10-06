N.S. reports no COVID-19 deaths, first time in 2 months

Nova Scotia reported no new COVID-19 deaths for a seven-day period on Thursday, the first time in two months.

In its weekly update, the province reported 1,178 new cases, amounting to a daily average of 168 cases confirmed by PCR testing for the week of Sept. 27-Oct.3, up from 142 last week.

Ten people died of COVID-19 in the previous reporting period.

As of Thursday, Oct. 6, Nova Scotia Health reported 314 patients in hospitals across the province tested positive for COVID-19 — an increase of 22 from the previous week. That number includes:

43 patients in hospital being treated for COVID-19, five in intensive care.

148 patients in hospital have COVID-19 but are being treated for something else.

123 patients in hospital contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

Nova Scotia Health reported 169 employees off work on Thursday due to being diagnosed as positive for COVID-19, awaiting results of a COVID-19 test, or being exposed to a member of their household who tested positive for COVID-19. Last week that number was 153.

As of Thursday, the IWK Children's Hospital is reporting fewer than five children in hospital being treated for COVID-19. There are 47 staff members who are off work due to COVID-19, including 12 who are self-isolating.

Acadia University announced Thursday it would be extending its mask mandate for the fall term "after reviewing current campus protocols and Public Health recommendations with campus stakeholders."

In a news release, the school said "masks will continue to be required in all indoor classrooms, labs, instructional spaces, and high-traffic areas like hallways where physical distancing is not possible."

