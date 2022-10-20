Nova Scotia reports 17 COVID-19 deaths in latest weekly update, the highest number since June

Nova Scotia reported 17 deaths in its latest weekly update for the seven-day period from Oct. 11 to Oct. 17, the highest weekly number since June 6.

The province also reported 1,172 new cases confirmed by PCR tests for that same time period — a daily average of 167. This is an increase from 942 new cases reported in last week's COVID-19 update.

On Thursday, the Nova Scotia Health Authority reported 196 people in hospital with COVID-19. Last week, the health authority reported 354 patients in hospital with COVID.

39 in hospital for COVID-19 (including six people in ICU).

109 in hospital for something else but who have COVID-19.

48 patients currently in hospital who contracted COVID-19 after admission.

The IWK reported fewer than five hospitalizations on Thursday.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority reported 189 employees off work Thursday due to being diagnosed with COVID-19, awaiting test results or being exposed to a member of their household who tested positive.

The IWK reported 31 employees off work due to COVID-19 on Thursday.

First pandemic winter without restrictions

The surge comes as health-care workers brace for the upcoming flu season heading into the first winter since most COVID-19 precautions were lifted .

The head of the Nova Scotia Nurses' Union, Janet Hazelton, said emergency rooms are already overflowing with patients who face long waits for care.

"So to add another issue, i.e. the flu, on top of an already overburdened emergency department, it's just going to make things worse," she said.

Nova Scotia Nurses' Union president Janet Hazelton says even a regular flu season can tax the hospital system, but a COVID-19 surge on top of that will be difficult to manage. (David Laughlin/CBC)

"I'm really nervous…. We can't handle an increase in COVID, plus people seeking treatment for the flu."

Hazelton said before the COVID-19 pandemic began, a regular flu season would strain the hospital system with the influx of very sick patients.

"There's no lull, there's no break, it's just constant, which is very difficult on the staff."

Flu shot appointments now available

Nova Scotians can now book their flu shots online for appointments at pharmacies.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said Monday while there have only been a handful of flu cases so far, he expects more in the coming weeks. Flu season typical begins in late December or early January.

The province has seen an increase in respiratory illnesses this year that it hasn't seen in the past couple of years, particularly in children.

Strang noted that in the southern hemisphere, which is just emerging from its flu season as spring arrives, there were "early and substantial" surges of influenza.

He said there is a "reasonable" amount of COVID-19 around, and it is putting pressure on health resources.

"With all the other challenges we have … even a typical flu season has the potential to put pressures on our health-care system."

