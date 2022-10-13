Nova Scotia reports 11 new COVID-19 deaths

Nova Scotia reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday after reporting none the week before.

The province reported 942 new cases in its weekly update, a daily average of 135 cases confirmed by PCR testing for the week of Oct. 4 - Oct. 10. That is down from 168 last week.

As of Thursday, Oct. 13, Nova Scotia Health reported 354 patients in hospitals across the province tested positive for COVID-19 — an increase of 40 from the previous week. That number includes:

42 patients in hospital being treated for COVID-19, six in intensive care.

162 patients in hospital have COVID-19 but are being treated for something else.

150 patients in hospital contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

Nova Scotia Health did not have figures available up to Thursday, but reported 144 employees off work on Wednesday due to being diagnosed as positive for COVID-19, awaiting results of a COVID-19 test, or being exposed to a member of their household who tested positive for COVID-19. Last week that number was 169.

The IWK Children's Hospital said in an email Thursday that it had fewer than five children due to COVID-19.

