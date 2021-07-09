10 deaths from previous reporting period announced in N.S. COVID-19 weekly update

Nova Scotia has reported no new COVID-19 deaths within the latest reporting week from Nov. 15 to Nov. 21.

But there are 10 more deaths from a previous time that the province has not specified, according to information released Thursday.

Those deaths were listed in a recently added category on Nova Scotia's COVID-19 dashboard that launched on the dashboard on Nov. 3.

The province said deaths reported in this category could be from any past reporting period, but most likely to be within weeks or months of being reported.

The province reported 515 new cases confirmed by PCR tests for that same time period — a daily average of about 74. This is down from last week, when there were 552 PCR-confirmed cases.

Nova Scotia Health reported 223 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday. That is down from 238 the previous week.

Of those 223 people:

29 were in hospital for COVID-19 (including four people in ICU).

131 were in hospital for something else but have COVID-19.

63 patients contracted COVID-19 after admission.

The IWK Health Centre reported fewer than five hospitalizations on Thursday.

Health-care staff off work

Nova Scotia Health said there were 107 employees off work Thursday due to being diagnosed with COVID-19, awaiting test results or being exposed to a member of their household who tested positive.

The IWK reported 31 employees off work due to COVID-19 on Thursday.

