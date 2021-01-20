Nova Scotia reports 1 new death from COVID-19 in weekly update

Nova Scotia reported one new COVID-19 death within the latest reporting week, which ran from Nov. 8 to Nov. 14, as well as 15 more deaths from a previous a previous reporting period the province didn't specify.

The 15 deaths were listed in a recently added category on Nova Scotia's COVID-19 dashboard that launched on the dashboard on Nov. 3. The province said deaths reported in this category could be from any past reporting period.

The province also reported a daily average of 79 positive PCR tests for a total of 552.

The province reported 552 new cases confirmed by PCR tests for that same time period — a daily average of 79. This is down from last week, when there were 671 PCR-confirmed cases.

Nova Scotia Health reported 238 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday. That is down from 264 the previous week.

Of those 238 people:

32 were in hospital for COVID-19 (including five people in ICU).

130 were in hospital for something else but have COVID-19.

76 patients contracted COVID-19 after admission.

The IWK Health Centre reported fewer than five hospitalizations on Thursday.

Health-care staff off work

Nova Scotia Health said there were 133 employees off work Thursday due to being diagnosed with COVID-19, awaiting test results or being exposed to a member of their household who tested positive.

The IWK reported 22 employees off work due to COVID-19 on Thursday.

