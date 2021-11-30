N.S. reports 61 new cases of COVID-19, driven by new cluster in northern zone

Nova Scotia reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the active caseload in the province to 200.

Of the new cases, 33 are in the northern zone, 24 are in the central zone and four are in the western zone.

The province said Tuesday that most of the new cases are linked to a new cluster in a localized community in the northern zone, and there's evidence of limited community spread in Halifax.

Thirteen people are now in hospital with COVID-19, including four in intensive care.

"While there is a low level of ongoing community transmission in the northern part of Nova Scotia, the higher case numbers we're seeing in the area yesterday and today are associated with a cluster of cases in a defined group of largely unvaccinated individuals," Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said in a news release.

"They are co-operating with local public health and the cases appear to be contained within this group."

None of the new cases are linked to East Cumberland Lodge long-term care home in Pugwash, which has been the site of an outbreak. A total of 32 residents and 11 staff members at the home have tested positive, and four of the infected residents have died.

Vaccine mandate deadline reached

People who work for the Nova Scotia government and its agencies have until the end of the day Tuesday to meet the province's vaccine mandate.

Staff employed in health care, education and the public service are required to have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with a plan for a second. People who do not have a dose or have not said they plan to be vaccinated will be placed on unpaid leave beginning Wednesday.

Provincial officials said in a news release Tuesday that 99 per cent of people covered by the mandate have at least one dose.

According to Tuesday's update, 81.4 per cent of Nova Scotians have been double-vaccinated and 20,858 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

Exposures at schools

Several schools have received exposure notifications since Monday including Central Colchester Junior High in Central Onslow, Valley Elementary School in Valley, and Beechville Lakeside Timberlea Senior Elementary in Timberlea. The province maintains a list of school exposures here.

On Wednesday, the public health mobile unit will be on site at Duc D'Anville Elementary to offer free PCR testing for all ages between 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. PCR swish and gargle tests will be offered to people ages four to 18.

The testing there is free and available to anyone in the community.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported one death and 46 new cases Monday. The province has 706 active cases, with 64 people in hospital, including 17 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported nine new cases Monday. The province has 21 active cases and one person is in hospital.

Prince Edward Island reported one new case Tuesday. The province has 29 active cases. Twenty-eight of the province's active cases are tied to a cluster of cases that began about three weeks ago.

MORE TOP STORIES