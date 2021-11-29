N.S. reports 2 deaths, 59 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

Nova Scotia reported two deaths and 59 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the active caseload in the province to 171.

One of the deaths was a man in his 60s who was a resident of the East Cumberland Lodge long-term care home in Pugwash, which has been the site of an outbreak. That death will be reflected on the provincial COVID-19 dashboard Tuesday, said a news release from the provincial government.

The other death was a man in his 70s in the western zone who was not a resident of a long-term care home.

"I offer my condolences to those grieving," Premier Tim Houston said in a statement Monday.

"We must stay vigilant as the holiday season approaches to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in our province. We can do this by getting vaccinated, following public health measures and not socializing if you are sick."

New cluster, limited community spread

Of the new cases, 38 are in the northern zone and 21 are in the central zone. The province said there is a new cluster of cases in a localized community in northern zone and evidence of limited community spread in Halifax.

Thirteen people are now in hospital with COVID-19, including four in intensive care.

According to Monday's update, 81.3 per cent of Nova Scotians have been double vaccinated and 18,800 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

Vaccinations for children

Vaccine bookings for children aged five to 11 opened Nov. 26, with new appointments regularly being opened. Vaccinations are set to begin on Thursday.

According to the province, 20,548 pediatric vaccine appointments had been booked as of Monday morning.

Over the past three days, nine schools have received exposure notifications, including North River Elementary School, Astral Drive Junior High, Duc d'Anville Elementary, Northumberland Regional High School, Valley Elementary School, Redcliff Middle School, Spring Street Academy, Charles P. Allen High and Clayton Park Junior High.

The province maintains a list of school exposures here.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported one death and 46 new cases Monday. The province has 706 active cases, with 64 people in hospital, including 17 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported nine new cases Monday. The province has 21 active cases and one person is in hospital.

Prince Edward Island reported five new cases Sunday. The province has 35 active cases.

