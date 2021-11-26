N.S. reports 28 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

Nova Scotia reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the active caseload in the province to 172.

Sixteen of the new cases are in the northern zone and 12 are in the central zone.

Fourteen people are now in hospital with the virus, including five in intensive care.

According to Friday's update, 81.2 per cent of Nova Scotians have been double-vaccinated.

Vaccine bookings for children aged five to 11 opened on Friday morning, with new appointments regularly being opened as others were filled. Vaccinations are set to begin on Dec. 2.

Public Health staff will be on hand during the Spryfield Santa Claus Parade on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. to hand out rapid, take-home COVID-19 tests to anyone who wants one.

Several schools in Nova Scotia received exposure notifications on Thursday, including Cumberland North Academy and Spring Street Academy in Amherst, Valley Elementary School in Valley and Millwood High School in Middle Sackville. The province maintains a list of school exposures here.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 99 new cases Friday. The province has 787 active cases, with 56 people in hospital, including 18 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported six new cases Friday. It has 14 active cases and one person is in hospital.

Prince Edward Island reported two new cases Thursday. The province has 37 active cases.

