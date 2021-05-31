Strang says more school reopenings possible if COVID numbers stay low

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang are scheduled to provide a COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. Monday.

The livestream will be available in this story.

On Friday, Rankin and Strang announced details of Nova Scotia's reopening plan, the first phase of which begins Wednesday.

Strang said the timing of future phases will be contingent on the province's COVID-19 epidemiology, vaccine rollout and capacity within public health and the healthcare system to manage any new cases.

Over the weekend the province reported a total of 53 new cases of COVID-19 and five deaths. As of Sunday, there were 42 people in hospital, including 17 in intensive care.

Vaccine appointments are now available to everyone in Nova Scotia aged 12 and up and so far about 50 per cent of the total population has received at least one dose.

Starting later this month, all travellers arriving at the Halifax airport will be tested for COVID-19. (Robert Short/CBC)

On Monday, Strang told CBC's Information Morning he's confident Nova Scotia will meet the vaccine targets laid out in the reopening plan and optimistic the plan will advance in two-week intervals. Each phase is slated to last between two and four weeks.

"A lot of people would say, and I agree, it would have to be three to four weeks, but we feel with vaccination rates that may well allow us to be just in that one incubation period — two weeks," Strang said.

The province's active caseload has been dropping steadily for the past two weeks. As of Sunday, there were 505 known active cases, mostly in the central and eastern health zones, where community spread has been confirmed.

Schools reopening

Classrooms outside the Halifax and Sydney areas are reopening on Wednesday. In the Halifax and Sydney areas, where COVID-19 cases have been concentrated, schools will reopen this week only for some students with complex learning needs, but Strang said consideration is still being given to bringing more students back into classrooms.

"There are some final discussions with the Department of Education and the premier's office today," Strang said Monday.

The province announced all schools would be shut for the rest of the year less than two weeks ago, but has since changed that position.

Atlantic Bubble discussions ongoing

Strang said discussions on the Atlantic Bubble are ongoing. Reopening of the bubble has been tentatively pegged for July 1, Canada Day, but Strang said he is still wary of New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island's border measures.

"The bubble only works if you have a strong bubble around the provinces," said Strang.

"If there's lots of holes in the bubble ... it'll collapse."

He said reopening plans from New Brunswick and P.E.I. are "prematurely aggressive" when it comes to letting people from outside Atlantic Canada in without having to quarantine.

Strang said he expects to keep 14-day isolation orders for travellers from outside Atlantic Canada until August.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 9 new cases on Sunday. The province has 143 active cases.

reported 9 new cases on Sunday. The province has 143 active cases. Newfoundland and Labrador reported nine new cases on Saturday and 100 active cases. Four people are in hospital with the virus.

reported nine new cases on Saturday and 100 active cases. Four people are in hospital with the virus. P.E.I. reported two new cases on Friday. There are 12 active cases.

MORE TOP STORIES