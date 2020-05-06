Nova Scotia identifies 7 new cases of COVID-19

Nova Scotia reported seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative total to 998 provincewide.

In its daily news release about the coronavirus, the province said there were no new deaths to report.

The virus has killed 41 people in Nova Scotia since the outbreak began in March — 35 of those, or about 85 per cent, were residents of the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax.

The province reported Wednesday that 160 residents and 51 staff at Northwood had active cases. Two other long-term care homes have active cases, the province said — one staff member at each.

On Tuesday, the province defended Northwood's preparations and the response by public health officials to the outbreak at the facility, which has been the epicentre of the province's outbreak.

As of the province's reporting Wednesday, nine more Nova Scotians had recovered from the disease, for a total of 661 resolved cases.

The microbiology lab at the QEII hospital completed 764 tests on Tuesday. In total, the lab has recorded 31,541 negative test results since the start of the pandemic.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang are scheduled to provide a live update at 2 p.m. AT.

