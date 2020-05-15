N.S. records 60th COVID-19 death, 53rd at Northwood

COVID-19 has claimed another life at the Northwood long-term care facility in Halifax.

On Saturday, the province announced its 60th death from the virus.

The latest death marks the 53rd COVID-19 death at Northwood. Northwood currently has 10 residents and four staff with active cases of the virus.

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 in its daily update. Including Northwood, there are 18 known active cases of the virus remaining in the province.

Seven people with COVID-19 are in hospital, including two in intensive care.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 694 tests for Nova Scotia on Friday. To date, there have been 41,391 negative tests, 1,056 positive tests and 978 recoveries.

While the number of people allowed to gather increased to 10, physical distancing is still required for those not part of a household bubble. (Nova Scotia Government)

On Friday, the province reported no new cases of COVID-19 — a first since March 15, when the virus first appeared.

The province also increased the number of people allowed to gather from five to 10. Physical distancing is still required.

The state of emergency declared under the Emergency Management Act on March 22 has been extended to June 14.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 map for Saturday, May 30. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

Updated symptoms list

The list of COVID-19 symptoms recently expanded. People with one or more of the following updated list of symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

