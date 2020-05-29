N.S. reports no new COVID-19 cases for first time since pandemic arrived

Nova Scotia is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19 for the first time in more than two months.

In a news release Friday, the province said the microbiology lab at the QEII Health Sciences Centre completed 1,034 tests on Thursday and all came back negative.

Until Thursday, the province had identified at least one new case of the virus each day since March 15.

There remain 18 active cases in the province, 14 among residents and staff at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax.

Northwood remains the only long-term care facility in the province with active cases.

In an interview Friday, Northwood CEO Janet Simm said it was the first day "in a number of weeks" the facility had no new cases to report.

"So we're celebrating that within the facility," she said.

Fifty-nine people in Nova Scotia have died from the virus, 52 of those at Northwood.

Simm said 179 residents in Northwood had recovered as of Friday.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health for Nova Scotia, are scheduled to provide an update at 3 p.m.

Updated symptoms list

The list of COVID-19 symptoms recently expanded. People with one or more of the following updated list of symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

