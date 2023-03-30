Nova Scotia reports 1 COVID-19 death in latest update

Nova Scotia reported one COVID-19 death in its weekly update on Thursday and it was from a previous reporting period, meaning it most likely occurred within the last weeks or months.

Since March 2020, there have been 820 deaths related to the virus.

The province also reported 191 new cases confirmed by PCR tests, a daily average of 27 cases. This is down from the previous reporting period, when there were 394 new cases confirmed by PCR tests.

Nova Scotia Health reported 126 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday. This is a slight increase from the previous reporting period when there were 123 people in hospital with COVID-19.

Of those 126 people:

13 were in hospital for COVID-19 (including 2 people in ICU).

62 were in hospital for something else but have COVID-19.

51 patients contracted COVID-19 after admission.

The IWK Health Centre reported fewer than five hospitalizations on Thursday.

Nova Scotia Health said there were 86 employees off work Wednesday because of a COVID-19 diagnosis, because they were awaiting test results, or because they were exposed to a member of their household who tested positive.

The IWK reported 18 employees off work on Thursday due to COVID-19 or isolation requirements.

