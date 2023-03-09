Nova Scotia reports 12 COVID-19 deaths in latest update

Nova Scotia reported 12 COVID-19 deaths in a weekly update on Thursday, all of which are from previous reporting periods, meaning they most likely occurred within the last weeks or months.

Since March 2020, there have been 819 deaths related to the virus.

The province also reported 394 new cases confirmed by PCR tests, a daily average of 56 cases. This is up from the previous reporting period, when there were 272 new cases confirmed by PCR tests.

Nova Scotia Health reported 123 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday. This is a decrease from the previous reporting period when there were 138 people in hospital with COVID-19.

Of those 123 people:

11 were in hospital for COVID-19 (including 2 people in ICU).

69 were in hospital for something else but have COVID-19.

43 patients contracted COVID-19 after admission.

The IWK Health Centre reported fewer than five hospitalizations on Thursday.

Nova Scotia Health said there were 80 employees off work Wednesday due to being diagnosed with COVID-19, awaiting test results or being exposed to a member of their household who tested positive.

The IWK reported 16 employees off work due to COVID-19 or isolation requirements on Thursday.

