Houston, Strang to give N.S. COVID-19 briefing today

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, and Premier Tim Houston are scheduled to provide a COVID-19 update Friday afternoon.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 3:15 p.m. and the live stream will be available here.

Friday's update is the first since Feb. 23.

The province's weekly COVID-19 update Thursday was delayed by a day due to technical difficulties, according to a release.

The province began releasing reports weekly instead of daily last week. That move left some people concerned the lack of data may make it difficult for Nova Scotians to effectively assess their risk of getting and spreading COVID-19.

On Monday, the province will lift most public health restrictions like masks and physical distancing, including at schools. However, the IWK Health Centre's pediatric pandemic advisory group still recommends that students continue to wear masks at least until mid-April.

In the last update on March 10, the province reported five deaths and 50 people in hospital.

Of those in hospital March 10, 30 per cent were partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.

As of March 8, 86.9 per cent of Nova Scotians were fully vaccinated, 5.3 per cent were partially vaccinated and 7.8 per cent were unvaccinated.

Unvaccinated Nova Scotians are about 5½ times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than someone with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. That figure is based on average hospitalizations since the province started releasing daily hospitalization numbers by vaccine status on Jan. 4 up to March 7.

Unvaccinated people are about 4½ times as likely to die of COVID-19 during the Omicron wave as someone who is fully vaccinated and about 5½ times as likely to die as someone who has received a booster dose, based on numbers provided by the province and last updated on March 4.

This week, the federal government also announced as of April 1, fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will no longer have to show proof of a negative antigen or molecular COVID-19 test at the border.

