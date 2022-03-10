N.S. reports 50 COVID-19 hospitalizations

Nova Scotia reported 50 COVID-19 hospitalizations for a period between March 2 and March 8. The median age is 70.

Of the current hospitalizations, 30 per cent are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.

The province is only issuing COVID-19 updates once a week now. The next update will be March 17.

In a news release, the province noted this report showed a downward trend in hospitalizations and deaths. However, it also shows that COVID-19 is still present in Nova Scotia communities.

The province reported 16 deaths in Public Health's information system, Panorama, between March 2 and March 8.

Eleven of those deaths were reported in previous updates. The median age of the deaths was 79, and 23.8 per cent were partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.

As of March 8, 86.9 per cent of Nova Scotians were fully vaccinated, 5.3 per cent were partially vaccinated and 7.8 per cent were unvaccinated.

The province reported 2,459 new PCR positive lab results, but 1,077 of those were reported earlier.

Unvaccinated provincial employees to return to work

Beginning March 21, unvaccinated public service workers will be permitted to return to work. Provincial employees who refused to get vaccinated were placed on unpaid leave on Nov. 1.

Public Service Commission Minister Colton LeBlanc said Thursday that 84 employees will be eligible to return to work on March 21. More workers had initially refused vaccinations, but some eventually did get their COVID-19 shots and subsequently returned to work.

However, unvaccinated health-care workers are not among those who will be returning to their jobs.

Health Minister Michelle Thompson said there is no change in the mandatory vaccination policy for health-care workers and she does not anticipate a change before March 21, when Nova Scotia plans to move into Phase 3 of its reopening plan, which includes the removal of physical distancing and mask requirements in most settings.

Hospital system still at 100 per cent capacity

Thompson said 320 health-care workers were off work due to COVID-19 illness or exposure on Wednesday, and that the hospital system is still at 100 per cent capacity.

Although staffing and bed pressures remain in the system — particularly in the western zone — the province is looking for ways to reintroduce some hospital services and procedures when and where possible.

Thompson said surgeries will continue to be prioritized based on the need for admission, and elective procedures that do not require hospital admission will be able to be reintroduced more quickly.

Asked whether health-care workers will be able to take vacation now and in the summer months, after being asked to defer throughout much of the pandemic due to staffing shortages, Thompson said that issue is "top of mind."

"We have to look at operational requirements, there's no question about that," she said. "Wherever we're able to give people vacation and rest, we want to be able to do that."

MORE TOP STORIES