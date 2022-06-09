Nova Scotia reports 21 new deaths, 49 hospitalizations from COVID-19 in new weekly update

Nova Scotia reported 21 new COVID-19 deaths, 49 hospitalizations and a daily average of 211 lab-confirmed cases in its latest weekly figures released Thursday.

Last week, the province reported nine deaths and 41 hospitalizations.

The latest figures are from a seven-day period that ended June 6. The province said two deaths occurred last week, while 19 occurred between April 25 and May 30. It said there is typically a delay in reporting deaths.

The province said for people 70 and older, the risk of hospitalization from COVID-19 is nearly 11 times higher, while the risk of death is about 125 times higher, compared to younger populations.

Of the COVID-19 deaths reported this week, 19 were people at least 70 years old. The other two people were between the ages of 60 and 69.

When adjusted for age, the province calculates that people who are unvaccinated or only have one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine have a death rate:

7.5 times higher than those with two doses.

13 times greater than those with three or more doses.

Since March 2020, there have been 421 COVID-19 deaths in Nova Scotia.

The province is encouraging people to get vaccinated if they haven't already. Those who are 70 or older are encouraged to get a second booster dose.

Since the beginning of the Omicron wave in Nova Scotia on Dec. 8, 2021:

The median age of PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 is 43.

The median age of hospitalizations is 72.

The median age of reported deaths is 81.

Nova Scotia Health says 34 people are in hospital because of COVID-19, with four in intensive care.

It said another 164 people have COVID-19 but are in hospital for another reason.

The health authority said there are 63 people in hospital who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted.

Its numbers do not include the IWK Health Centre.

There are 155 Nova Scotia Health employees off work on Thursday due to being diagnosed with COVID-19, awaiting results of a COVID-19 test or being exposed to a household member who tested positive for COVID-19.

The breakdown of Nova Scotia Health employees off work in each zone is:

Central zone: 76.

Eastern zone: 33.

Northern zone: 22.

Western zone: 27.

