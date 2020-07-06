N.S. increasing self-isolation enforcement of travellers from outside Atlantic Canada

Nova Scotia announced stricter measures for ensuring people from outside Atlantic Canada adhere to self-isolation requirements when they enter the province.

Travellers will have to fill out a form, which will be made available from the province's coronavirus website Tuesday, providing the address where they will be isolating and a phone number where they can be reached.

A public health worker will call every day for the 14-day isolation period. After three calls go unanswered, Premier Stephen McNeil said the police will be notified.

"If they are in self-isolation, they should be able to take a call," McNeil said Monday at a COVID-19 briefing.

He said conservation officers working at the border were collecting information from travellers Monday.

Nova Scotia now has four active cases of COVID-19 after a single new case was identified during testing on Sunday.

The new case related to incoming travel from the U.S. The individual flew from the U.S. to Toronto and then to Halifax, but failed to self-isolate upon entering Nova Scotia.

"Clearly, some people who say they will be self-isolating aren't," McNeil said. "They are putting us at risk, this is not acceptable."

The individual is the source of some new infections on P.E.I. Public health officials are now tracing his contacts in Nova Scotia.

McNeil said the man had a student VISA to study on P.E.I., but he did not have the necessary paperwork filled out and was refused entry to the province.

Nova Scotia's latest coronavirus case is connected to travel from the United States. (Narongpon Chaibot/Shutterstock)

The man did, however, spread the coronavirus to another man, also in his 20s. That individual travelled June 26 from P.E.I. to Nova Scotia, where he came in contact with the man who had travelled from the United States, and then returned to the Island three days later.

The latest positive test result was one of 178 tests completed at the QEII Health Science Centre on July 5. The lab continues to operate 24 hours a day.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 55,113 negative test results, 1,065 positive cases and 63 deaths. Two people who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 are still being treated in hospital, but their cases are considered resolved.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

