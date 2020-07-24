Nine days of no new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia reported zero new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 677 tests Thursday.

The province released the latest figures on Friday morning. Premier Stephen McNeil and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang will provide an update by livestream video at 1 p.m.

The province announced in Friday's news release that it will renew the state of emergency until at least Aug. 9. The order has been in place since March.

Friday marked the ninth straight day that Nova Scotia reported no new cases of the virus. One case is still active and being monitored by public health.

Cumulatively, Nova Scotia has recorded 1,067 cases of COVID-19 and 63 deaths. A total of 61,626 tests have been negative.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

MORE TOP STORIES