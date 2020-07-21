Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia for sixth day in a row

Nova Scotia found zero new cases of COVID-19 on Monday after completing 266 tests.

The province released the latest testing figures on Tuesday, marking six consecutive days without any new cases of the virus. There is one active case of COVID-19 in the province being monitored by Public Health.

There are no active cases in licensed long-term care homes in the province, and no individuals are in hospital.

The province has now recorded 60,351 negative test results, 1,067 positive cases and 63 deaths.

On Wednesday, the province will announce its back-to-school plan in a noon press conference. Restrictions on long-term care homes will also be loosened to allow more visitors.

Starting Friday, non-medical masks will be mandatory for drivers and passengers on all forms of public transit, as well as community transportation, private taxis and shuttles.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats)

Cough or worsening of a previous cough

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion/runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause

