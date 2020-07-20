Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia for fifth day in a row

Nova Scotia found zero new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday after completing 357 tests.

The province released the latest testing figures on Monday, marking the fifth straight day without any new cases of the virus. One active case of COVID-19 is being monitored by Public Health.

Cumulatively, the province has recorded 60,072 negative test results, 1,067 positive cases and 63 deaths.

This Wednesday, restrictions on long-term care homes will loosen to allow more visitors. Starting Friday, non-medical masks will be mandatory on all forms of public transit and in private taxis and shuttles.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

MORE TOP STORIES