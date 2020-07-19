Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19 for 4th straight day

Nova Scotia did not identify any new cases of COVID-19 Saturday after completing 543 tests.

The province reported the numbers Sunday, the fourth straight day of reporting no new cases.

Two active cases are still being monitored by Public Health. No one is in hospital in Nova Scotia as a result of COVID-19.

Cumulatively, Nova Scotia has conducted 59,789 COVID-19 tests and recorded 1,067 positive cases. There have been 63 deaths caused by the virus.

Because of the low number of active cases in the province, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang announced last week that visitor restrictions in long-term care homes would ease further starting Wednesday.

Starting Friday, non-medical face masks will be mandatory for all riders and drivers on municipal transit buses and ferries, school buses, community transit vehicles and private taxis and shuttles.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

