Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases for sixth straight day

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, after all 310 tests done Monday came back negative.

The province now has one active case, according to a news release. There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

Nova Scotia has reported 57,949 negative test results, 1,066 positive COVID-19 cases, and 63 deaths.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website.

Fever (i.e. chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause.

