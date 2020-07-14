Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases for sixth straight day
Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases for sixth straight day

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, after all 310 tests done Monday came back negative.

Only one case remains active in province

CBC News ·
Nova Scotia has just one active case of COVID-19. (The Canadian Press/NIAID-RML via AP)

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, after all 310 tests done Monday came back negative.

The province now has one active case, according to a news release. There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

Nova Scotia has reported 57,949 negative test results, 1,066 positive COVID-19 cases, and 63 deaths.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website.

  • Fever (i.e. chills, sweats).
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Sore throat.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Muscle aches.
  • Sneezing.
  • Nasal congestion/runny nose.
  • Hoarse voice.
  • Diarrhea.
  • Unusual fatigue.
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste.
  • Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause.

MORE TOP STORIES

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now