Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases for sixth straight day
Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, after all 310 tests done Monday came back negative.
Only one case remains active in province
The province now has one active case, according to a news release. There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.
Nova Scotia has reported 57,949 negative test results, 1,066 positive COVID-19 cases, and 63 deaths.
Symptoms list
People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website.
- Fever (i.e. chills, sweats).
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Sore throat.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Muscle aches.
- Sneezing.
- Nasal congestion/runny nose.
- Hoarse voice.
- Diarrhea.
- Unusual fatigue.
- Loss of sense of smell or taste.
- Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause.
