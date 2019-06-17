Nova Scotia reports total of 12 COVID-19 deaths in latest update

Nova Scotia has reported a total of 12 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, all of which are from previous reporting periods, meaning they most likely occurred within the last weeks or months.

There were no new deaths for latest reporting period of Jan. 17 to Jan. 23.

Since March 2020, there have been 718 deaths related to the virus.

The province also reported 687 new cases confirmed by PCR tests, a daily average of 98 cases. This is up from the previous reporting period, when there were 599 new cases confirmed by PCR tests.

Nova Scotia Health reported 242 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday. This is a decrease from the previous reporting period when there were 258 people in hospital with COVID-19.

Of those 242 people:

36 were in hospital for COVID-19 (including five people in ICU).

105 were in hospital for something else but have COVID-19.

101 patients contracted COVID-19 after admission.

The IWK Health Centre reported fewer than five hospitalizations on Thursday.

Nova Scotia Health said there were 157 employees off work Thursday due to being diagnosed with COVID-19, awaiting test results or being exposed to a member of their household who tested positive.

The IWK reported 45 employees off work due to COVID-19 or isolation requirements on Thursday.

MORE TOP STORIES