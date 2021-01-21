Two new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including one at a Truro school that will close for several days for cleaning and contact tracing.

With three new recoveries since Wednesday, the province now has 22 known active cases.

One of the newly reported cases is tied to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and the person is self-isolating.

No one in Nova Scotia is in hospital for treatment of the virus.

The province's microbiology labs completed 1,589 tests on Wednesday.

Truro school to close until next week

The school-based case is from École acadienne de Truro, a pre-primary to Grade 12 school. In a news release, the province said the infected person did not attend Thursday and is self-isolating.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Wellness said the school closed at noon to begin deep cleaning, contact tracing and any necessary testing.

Close contacts of the case will be notified.

École acadienne de Truro will move classes online until at least the start of the next week, with an update to be provided to families on Tuesday, Jan. 26, about a possible reopening on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

The province advised that the case was reported too late for the daily update on the provincial dashboard and so it won't appear there until Friday.

A full list of active exposure notices in Nova Scotia can be found here.

As of Wednesday, Nova Scotia has administered 9,827 doses of COVID-19 vaccines including 2,696 second doses.

Updates on vaccine administration across the country can be found here.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 33 new cases on Thursday, making for 324 known active cases. Three people are being treated in hospital. Earlier this week, the province ramped up restrictions in the Fredericton, Saint John and Moncton regions.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case Thursday, tied to an exposure on a Marine Atlantic ferry that was reported Wednesday. The province has six active cases and one person is in hospital.

P.E.I. reported two new cases on Tuesday, one related to travel. The other is a close contact of a previously reported case. As of Tuesday, the province had seven active cases.

MORE TOP STORIES