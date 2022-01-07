1 death, 48 in hospital with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

A woman in her 80s from the central zone has died from COVID-19, the Nova Scotia government announced in a news release Friday.

The province reported 48 people in hospital, including seven people in intensive care. The woman who died had been hospitalized during the Omicron wave, but the province said it couldn't be confirmed if she had the Omicron variant.

"I want to extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends who are grieving the loss of their loved one today," Premier Tim Houston said in the release.

"We need to protect everyone from this virus. Please get vaccinated and get your booster shot as soon as you can, get tested if you feel unwell and follow public health measures to help protect yourself and your communities."

The province reported 678 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with 394 cases in central zone, 108 cases in eastern zone, 97 cases in northern zone and 79 cases in western zone. The province estimates 6,615 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia as of Friday.

The age of those in hospital range from 31 to 94 years old, with an average age of 67. Of the 48 in hospital, 44 were admitted during the Omicron wave, the province said.

The vaccination status of those in hospital is:

Six (12.5 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Twenty-five (52.1 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses).

Two (4.2 per cent) are partially vaccinated.

Fifteen (31.3 per cent) are unvaccinated.

Only 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated.

The province reported more COVID-19 outbreaks at six long-term care facilities:

Six staff members at Blomidon Court in Wolfville.

Five staff members at Orchard Court in Kentville.

Two staff members and one resident at Evergreen Home for Special Care in Kentville.

Ten staff members and one resident at Grand View Manor in Berwick.

Six staff members and three residents at Queens Manor in Liverpool.

Five staff members at The Meadows in Yarmouth.

Additional cases involved outbreaks at the following:

Three staff members and two residents at Parkstone in Halifax.

One staff member and two residents at Melville Gardens in Halifax.

Four staff members at the Sagewood in Halifax.

Nova Scotia Health reported additional cases related to the outbreaks in three hospitals. The additional cases involved are:

Two additional patients at Cape Breton Regional Hospital; fewer than five people at the facility have tested positive.

One additional patient at Northside General Hospital; fewer than 10 people at the facility have tested positive.

One additional patient in a ward at the Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre; fewer than five people at the facility have tested positive.

Cases at Dartmouth jail

A spokesperson for the provincial Justice Department said as of Friday, 82 people currently in custody at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19. No one was in hospital, and there were no cases in the women's unit.

Three people in custody at the Dartmouth jail were approved for temporary absence or early release in the last two days. There were 230 adults in custody at the facility as of Thursday.

Several staff members have either tested positive or are self-isolating while awaiting results.

There were no confirmed cases involving people in custody at other provincial correctional facilities, including the youth centre.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one death and 480 new cases Friday for a total of 4,370 active cases. There are four people in hospital.

Prince Edward Island reported 175 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. There are 1,550 active cases. Two people are in hospital being treated for COVID-19, one in intensive care.

New Brunswick reported one death and 840 new cases on Friday. There are 69 people in hospital, including 17 in intensive care.

