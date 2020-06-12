Nova Scotia COVID-19 update for Friday, June 12

Nova Scotia has reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the third straight day.

There are still only four known active cases remaining in the province, according to data released on Friday. Those figures are based on 739 Nova Scotia tests at the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab on Thursday.

Two of the four known active cases are people in hospital, including one person who is in intensive care. There are no active cases at long-term care homes.

"Our numbers are moving in the right direction," Premier Stephen McNeil said in a press release. "... I encourage Nova Scotians to continue to follow the public health protocols and keep one another safe."

McNeil and Nova Scotia's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang have stopped live COVID-19 press briefings for now. It's not clear when they will resume.

There have been 1,061 positive results, 47,726 negative results, 995 cases now considered resolved and 62 deaths in Nova Scotia.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 map for Friday, June 12. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

The province has extended its state of emergency to noon on June 28, unless the government decides to terminate it or extend it again.The state of emergency has been in effect since March 22.

Looking ahead to next week, licensed child-care centres and family daycare homes will be able to reopen, if ready, on Monday.

Also on Monday, long-term care homes will be allowed to have outdoor visits if public health requirements can be met.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

MORE TOP STORIES