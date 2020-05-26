Nova Scotia goes 15 days without any new cases of COVID-19

For the fifteenth day in a row, Nova Scotia has no new cases of COVID-19.

Premier Stephen McNeil marked the milestone by announcing the Atlantic provinces agreed to form an Atlantic bubble beginning July 3. This means interprovincial travel will be allowed among Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick and P.E.I. without the requirement to self-isolate for 14 days.

There are no known active cases of COVID-19 left in Nova Scotia. There have been 1,061 cumulative cases to date, with 998 cases now considered resolved and 63 deaths.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 333 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday. The lab is operating 24 hours a day.

There are two people who previously had COVID-19 who are still in hospital, but their cases are considered resolved.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 map for June 24. There are currently no known active cases left in Nova Scotia. This map shows the cumulative cases in different regions of the province. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

MORE TOP STORIES