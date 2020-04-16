COVID-19 returns to Northwood, resident tests positive

A resident of the Northwood long-term care facility in Halifax has tested positive for COVID-19.

The latest case was detected through testing conducted by the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab on Friday. The lab completed 854 Nova Scotia tests that day.

It is the first new case for the province in the past four daily updates.

"While our case numbers remain low, today's new case shows that COVID-19 is still here in our province," said Premier Stephen McNeil in a news release.

"We must keep working together to follow the public health protocols and keep the spread of this virus as low as possible."

On Wednesday, the province announced it would allow long-term care homes to have visitors starting June 15, but with strict measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Even though visits can resume June 15, not all facilities may be ready to accept visitors by that time and it will be up to each to determine when visits can resume.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 map for Saturday, June 13. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

It's unclear if this case at Northwood alters the plan. CBC News has contacted the province for clarification.

Four known active cases of COVID-19 remain in the province. As of Saturday, there has been a total of 48,384 negative test results, 1,062 positive COVID-19 cases, 62 deaths and 996 cases considered to be resolved.

Two people are in hospital with COVID-19, including one person in intensive care.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

