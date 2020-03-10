No new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia for 3rd day in a row

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 for the third day in a row.

There are only two known active cases remaining in the province. The most recent case was reported Wednesday.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 365 Nova Scotia tests on Friday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 59,420 negative test results, 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths.

No one is currently in hospital being treated for the virus.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

