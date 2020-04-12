Nova Scotia marks 8 straight days without any new COVID-19 cases

For the eighth day in a row, Nova Scotia announced no new cases of COVID-19.

"The past few months have been difficult for our province and it's great to see Nova Scotians start to return to our day-to-day lives," said Premier Stephen McNeil said in a news release on Wednesday.

"As the weather gets nicer, I encourage everyone to get outside and experience all that our province has to offer. But please continue to take care, be safe and follow public health advice and rules."

There are only two known active cases remaining in the province and both involve people who are in the hospital, including one who is in the intensive care unit.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 505 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday. So far, there have been 1,061 positive cases, 997 cases considered to be resolved and 62 deaths.

On Tuesday, the province announced plans to ease restrictions on hospital visits starting June 23. Patients at some Nova Scotia Health Authority hospitals will be allowed to have one designated person as a visitor, which can rotate on a weekly basis.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 map for June 17. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

